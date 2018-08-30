CROWN POINT — A former lieutenant defended his department's investigation of the 1980 fatal shooting of off-duty Hammond policeman Lawrence “Larry” Pucalik at the murder trial Thursday for James Hill.
Michael Solan Jr. was a detective lieutenant for the Hammond Police Department when Pucalik was murdered the morning of Nov. 14, 1980, while working security at Holiday Inn Southwest, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Prosecutors allege Hill waited in a 1973 Chevrolet Impala at about 3 a.m. Nov. 14, 1980, while two other men — Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett — entered the hotel, pointed firearms at an attendant and demanded the hotel's cash.
Pucalik, 33, was shot attempting to stop the robbery. The men fled the hotel, leaving behind a blue denim drawstring bag and the hotel's money.
Solan testified Thursday he was at a conference in St. Louis when his wife called him to report Pucalik's death. He said he drove back to Hammond from St. Louis that day and learned his detectives were handling the case, which meant he was the supervisor of the investigation.
Solan said about 15 detectives worked the case in its first couple weeks. Detectives found the 1973 Chevrolet Impala abandoned outside an apartment complex the day of the shooting. They linked it to the shooting through a missing hubcap found outside the hotel.
A note found hidden in the vehicle contained a woman's personal information. The woman told detectives she left the note in the vehicle after Hill and a second man offered her and a friend a ride Nov. 11, 1980, while hitchhiking to Gary.
The blue denim drawstring bag was left at the hotel after the attempted robbery. Three women told detectives Hill had the bag in his possession during two armed robberies committed in October 1980.
Finally, Hill allegedly confessed to detectives in March 1981 he drove the “killer car” used in Pucalik's murder and identified Catlett and Mayes as the shooters.
Solan said Thursday he believed detectives did a thorough investigation. Given the evidence, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor James Dillon asked Solan why police never presented charges to prosecutors.
“It solely rested on my shoulders,” Solan said.
Though they had “substantial evidence” against Hill, Solan said they needed more evidence against Mayes and Catlett. He said he wanted to bring charges against all three defendants, but leads dried up in the case.
Scott King, a defense attorney for Hill, insinuated in cross examination Solan was behind the prosecutor's decision to file charges against Hill in 2012, more than 30 years after the crime was committed.
King pointed out the murder charges were not filed against Hill until after he sued Solan and the city of Hammond for his wrongful conviction in an unrelated rape and robbery case.
Hill was convicted in 1981 of raping and robbing a woman Oct. 5, 1980 at a gas station in Hammond. The conviction was overturned in 2009 after a Lake County judge determined Hammond police withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Hill's defense attorney.
Hill, 55, filed a federal lawsuit against Solan and the city of Hammond in October 2010 alleging wrongful conviction. The lawsuit remains pending.
Solan said Hill's lawsuit was filed a year and a half after the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force reopened the investigation into Pucalik's murder. He said he provided unpaid consultation on the case, but he had retired from policing by then and had no say on whether charges should be filed.
King pointed out during questioning both Solan's and the City of Hammond's attorneys were in the courtroom watching the criminal trial. Solan admitted his attorney had attended the entire proceeding.
The trial is scheduled to continue Friday.