Detective recognized for bringing 8-hour stand-off with armed, barricaded man to peaceful end

LAPORTE — After eight hours outside in the cold negotiating with an armed barricaded man, a detective was able to bring the incident to a peaceful end. Her efforts that day were recently recognized by fellow law enforcement members.

On Thursday, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Rhine-Walker was presented with a Lifesaving Award at the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board meeting.

On March 14, the LaPorte Police Department requested the help of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Hostage Crisis Negotiators, according to the LCSO.

There was an armed, suicidal man barricaded in an apartment who had recently committed a battery, police reported. Rhine-Walker was the primary negotiator.

As she stood outside the residence, Rhine Walker spent eight hours negotiating with the man, taking minimal breaks to warm up from the cold.

Finally, she was able to convince the man to surrender peacefully. When the man and detective met face to face at the end of the incident, he was overheard telling her, “I could not have done this without you.”

Police said throughout the negotiations, Rhine-Walker remained patient, spoke calmly and showed “an unwavering amount of compassion.”