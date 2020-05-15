You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Detective recognized for bringing 8-hour stand-off with armed, barricaded man to peaceful end
alert urgent

Detective recognized for bringing 8-hour stand-off with armed, barricaded man to peaceful end

{{featured_button_text}}
Detective Rhine Walker

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Rhine-Walker is presented with a Lifesaving Award on Thursday at the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board meeting.

 Provided

LAPORTE — After eight hours outside in the cold negotiating with an armed barricaded man, a detective was able to bring the incident to a peaceful end. Her efforts that day were recently recognized by fellow law enforcement members.

On Thursday, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Rhine-Walker was presented with a Lifesaving Award at the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board meeting.

On March 14, the LaPorte Police Department requested the help of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Hostage Crisis Negotiators, according to the LCSO.

There was an armed, suicidal man barricaded in an apartment who had recently committed a battery, police reported. Rhine-Walker was the primary negotiator.

As she stood outside the residence, Rhine Walker spent eight hours negotiating with the man, taking minimal breaks to warm up from the cold.

Finally, she was able to convince the man to surrender peacefully. When the man and detective met face to face at the end of the incident, he was overheard telling her, “I could not have done this without you.”

Police said throughout the negotiations, Rhine-Walker remained patient, spoke calmly and showed “an unwavering amount of compassion.”

Rhine-Walker has served the department for 15 years and has spent the majority of her career working felony investigations involving crimes against children.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts