Detectives await forensic results in Valpo's 1st homicide since 2014

VALPARAISO — Authorities are still working to secure criminal charges in connection with a 36-year-old man's stabbing death on Elm Street in January.

Forensic evidence testing is pending, and the Jan. 29 homicide investigation remains active and open, the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release.

"The thorough investigation has produced a great deal of information and evidence," police said.

The victim, Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso, was killed on a Wednesday night in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.

Ultimately, he died from blood loss from a stab wound in a large artery in his thigh, authorities said.

The victim was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said last month.

Police said they are working closely with the Porter County Prosecutor's Office on the case, which has garnered immense public interest.