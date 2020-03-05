Detectives await forensic results in Valpo's 1st homicide since 2014

VALPARAISO — Authorities are still working to secure criminal charges in connection with a 36-year-old man's stabbing death on Elm Street in January.
Forensic evidence testing is pending, and the Jan. 29 homicide investigation remains active and open, the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release.
"The thorough investigation has produced a great deal of information and evidence," police said.
The victim, Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso, was killed on a Wednesday night in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.
Ultimately, he died from blood loss from a stab wound in a large artery in his thigh, authorities said.
The victim was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said last month.
Police said they are working closely with the Porter County Prosecutor's Office on the case, which has garnered immense public interest.
"Valparaiso police are aware of the public interest regarding this case and will provide additional updates as they become available," the department stated. "We are confident that this death is an isolated incident and does not represent an ongoing threat to the community. Thank you for your assistance and partnership with our agency."
The homicide is the first in Valparaiso since April 2, 2014, when Abraham Bratcher shot his friend, 31-year-old Gerid Forste, at a Valparaiso apartment.
Thompson's death marked the 12th homicide in Northwest Indiana this year, police records show.'
In the Valparaiso homicide, police ask anyone with information to call 219-462-2135. Text information to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word "Elm" in the first line of the tip.