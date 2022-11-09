Detective's intentions disputed as trial over man's overturned conviction opens

HAMMOND — Attorneys for a man who has had two separate convictions overturned asked a U.S. District jury Tuesday to pay close attention to what evidence was not given to his client ahead of a 1982 rape trial.

James Hill, 59, filed a lawsuit in October 2010 against Hammond, now-retired police Capt. Michael Solan and other members of the Hammond Police Department after his convictions for rape, robbery and criminal deviate conduct were set aside.

The lawsuit in federal court languished after Hill was charged in state court in 2012 with the murder of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence "Larry" Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980.

The Oct. 5, 1980, robbery and rape of a Hammond gas station attendant and Pucalik's homicide were part of a constellation of cases involving some of the same evidence.

Hill was convicted of murder in 2018, but a judge set aside that conviction last year due to the state's failure to turn over evidence ahead of trial. He subsequently filed a second wrongful conviction lawsuit against Hammond and Solan.

After more than 12 years of litigation in Hill's lawsuit over the rape case, a trial opened Tuesday in Judge Theresa Springmann's courtroom in Hammond.

Hill, who served 17 and a half years in prison before his convictions in the rape case were set aside in 2009, should be awarded financial damages for violations of his constitutional civil rights by Hammond police, attorney Russell Brown said.

David Jensen, an attorney for Hammond, told jurors a previous jury seated more than 40 years ago in Lake Criminal Court "properly convicted" Hill.

"There is no basis now for you to award Mr. Hill any damages on account of that result," Jensen said.

Donald Levinson, an attorney for Solan, told jurors Hill's attorneys — Brown, Scott King and Lakeisha Murdaugh — were suggesting Solan withheld evidence from Hill without regard for Solan's own career, family, reputation and standing in the community.

"It's a terrible thing to go to prison and be innocent," Levinson said. "I can imagine it would be very unpleasant."

However, Solan dedicated his life to police work and holding people accountable, he said.

"That's what this case is about," Levinson said.

Trauma of prison life

Hill was a high school junior in fall 1980 and had just finished a season on the varsity football team when detectives investigating the robbery, abduction and rape of a Hammond gas station attendant arrived at Roosevelt High School in Gary.

"Just like any other 17-year-old kid, Mr. Hill had dreams," Brown said.

Hill wanted to attend college, continue playing football and possibly make it to the NFL.

After Hill arrived at his second-period English class, he was called into a hallway by a police officer. In the hallway, he was surrounded by five or six other officers and taken into custody, Brown said.

He didn't see freedom again for 17 and a half years.

Hill initially thought he had just lived through the worst day of his life, but that day was yet to come, Brown said.

A new nightmare began when a Lake Criminal Court jury found Hill guilty after a trial in early 1982.

Hill, who testified in his own defense, thought the jury would believe him and see he was being wrongly prosecuted, Brown said.

Instead, Hill's childhood dreams were wiped away, the attorney said.

Hill was labeled a convicted rapist at 19 years old and was sent to Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, where he was told when to wake up, when and what to eat, and when to sleep.

"He listened to guards with nightsticks — click, click, click — going down the bars," Brown said. "He heard people scream and yell. He witnessed another inmate get burned alive in his cell. He saw people get stabbed."

Jensen and Levinson questioned whether Hill's desire to face a jury in 1982 was genuine.

Before Hill was charged as an adult, he appeared for a waiver hearing in Lake Juvenile Court and attempted to run out of the building, Levinson said.

"This is the same man who said he wanted to make people believe him," he said.

Hill also refused to allow police to search his bedroom, Levinson said.

"We don't know what they could have found, because he said no," he said.

Hill: Police withheld evidence

Despite the trauma of prison life, Hill continued to fight for answers about what went wrong, Brown said.

Eventually, Hill learned Hammond detectives spoke with two men during their investigation of the robbery and rape of the gas station attendant.

One of the men, who was being held at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges, told police a second man had talked about robbing a gas station in Hammond and raping a girl with Larry Mayes, Brown said.

"When Mr. Hill and his attorney went to trial in 1982, they had no idea who (the two men) were," Brown said. "Because Hammond detectives, who were led by retired Capt. Solan, suppressed the evidence."

Mayes, who died in 2021, also was convicted of the attendant's robbery and rape. After his convictions were set aside in 2001, he won a $9 million jury verdict against the city and Solan. The amount was later reduced to $4.5 million in a settlement.

Every investigative report at the Hammond Police Department at that time crossed Solan's desk, but he never gave reports about the two men to the Lake County prosecutor's office, Brown said. Prosecutors, in turn, were not able to disclose the reports as part of the discovery process leading up to trial.

Jensen and Levinson said Solan followed up on the inmate's claims and talked to the man the inmate had accused of robbery and rape.

The man's photograph was included with the report, but he didn't look anything like Hill, the attorneys said.

The man had "a great big mustache" and told Solan it was his "trademark," Levinson said. The gas station attendant described her attackers as clean-shaven.

Solan concluded the man was not the attendant's attacker and was not related to her case, he said.

"He didn't turn it over to the prosecutor's office, because it had nothing to do with it," Levinson said.

In addition, the inmate's allegations didn't come to light until January 1981, after the attendant already had identified Hill in three different lineups, Jensen said.

In the weeks after her attack, police showed the attendant hundreds of photographs of possible suspects, Levinson said.

"Perhaps 500 or more photographs were shown to her, and she rejected every one of them until she saw Mr. Hill," he said.

Attorneys didn't mention in their opening statements that the woman was hypnotized before identifying Hill in a photo lineup, evidence which was not turned over to Hill's defense ahead of the 1982 trial.

Lawyer: Solan disclosed statement

Brown also accused Solan of suppressing evidence about a statement given by one of Hill's basketball teammates.

The witness initially told police he liked a blue bag Hill carried, so he asked Hill about it, and Hill said he had gotten the bag from a friend.

During trial, the witness gave a different statement. He testified Hill had told him the bag was homemade.

A blue bag ended up being a key piece of evidence at Hill's 1982 trial, because the gas station attendant testified one of her two attackers placed a blue bag on the counter and ordered her to fill it with money.

"It wasn't a bag Mr. Hill made, and it was not exclusive to Mr. Hill," Brown said. "But the jury in 1982, when they were weighing the decision of whether Mr. Hill committed this offense, didn't get to hear that. They were stripped of their opportunity to hear all the facts."

Brown said if documents related to interviews with the inmate and Hill's teammate had been turned over to the defense, it could have changed the outcome of Hill's trial.

Jensen said a blue bag eventually was recovered, and the gas station attendant identified it as the bag used the night she was assaulted.

During a deposition in January 1982, Solan told defense attorney Lonnie Randolph and then-Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Vanes that Hill's teammate had told police Hill got the blue bag from a friend.

"He told the defense and the prosecutor exactly what they needed to know," Jensen said. "Yet when the case went to trial, neither Vanes nor Randolph saw fit to ask (the teammate) any questions about what they learned from Mr. Solan."

Brown said Hammond's police chief in the early 1980s, Frank DuPey, was a political appointee with no previous experience managing a large metropolitan police department.

DuPey had no idea police are legally required to turn over evidence to defendants in criminal cases, Brown said. Because of DePey's lack of knowledge, detectives such as Solan were permitted to "violate Mr. Hill's right to have a fair trial," he said.

Jensen said DuPey was not a defendant in the lawsuit.

"What he did doesn't have anything to do with (the case)," Jensen said. "Mr. Solan and the detectives knew of their obligations."

When Hill first filed the lawsuit in 2010, DuPey was named as a defendant. Hill's claims against DuPey, who died in 2011, were dismissed on summary judgment in 2016.