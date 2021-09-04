Detectives: No time for warrant in search for missing woman found dead in 2019

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a man charged with murdering a woman in 2019 repeatedly asked members of the FBI's GRIT task force Thursday whether they checked the outcomes of his client's previous domestic violence cases before seizing the man's phone records without a warrant.
Gary police Detective Cpl. Justin Clark and Hammond police Sgt. Christopher Gootee said law enforcement believed defendant James E. McGhee was the last person seen with 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who had been missing for about 48 hours at that point, and they still hoped to find her alive.
Gootee said he recalled details about McGhee's cases, one of which he later learned was expunged, because he was personally involved in the investigations.
He said he didn't know July 30, 2019 — the day the task force decided to seize McGhee's phone records — how some of McGhee's previous cases turned out.
"I don't know if our decision would have changed," Gootee told defense attorney Michael Woods. "Plea agreements happen all the time."
McGhee, 40, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging he murdered Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Whiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records. The friend was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over Friday's hearing on McGhee's motion to suppress the phone records police seized in the warrantless search. The records contain McGhee's cell site location data in the days after Buchanan went missing.
Woods wrote in court filings law enforcement lacked probable cause and sufficient exigent circumstances for the search, which violated McGhee's Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.
If McGhee's motion to suppress were granted, prosecutors could be barred from presenting additional evidence at trial obtained when investigators executed search warrants based, in part, on information gathered in the warrantless search.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg asked Gootee if he recalled any cases where McGhee's previous girlfriends became uncooperative with police and prosecutors because of McGhee's actions.
Gootee said one of McGhee's former girlfriends was reluctant to testify against him because her car had been stolen and either her car or home had been set on fire.
McGhee pleaded guilty to reduced charges in that woman's cases, which is why he was on felony probation when Buchanan disappeared, court records show.
The detectives said Buchanan had been missing for about 48 hours when they requested McGhee's phone records, had missed several family functions and had not been in contact with her children.
They knew McGhee had a history of domestic violence and feared Buchanan could be in danger, they said.
Cellphone companies can take up to two weeks to respond to a search warrant, Gootee said.
At that point in the investigation, "any minute wasted typing" was time police could have been using to find Buchanan, he said.
Police had been unable to locate Buchanan's cellphone, so gathering location data from the cellphone belonging to McGhee — who admittedly was the last person with her — was their only other option, Clark said.
Investigators also were suspicious, because McGhee had claimed he dropped Buchanan off at home and sent her mother a screenshot with a timestamp that did not match up with that claim, Clark said.
Buchanan's mother previously testified she was awake much of the night after the Whiz Khalifa concert, and Buchanan never arrived home.
Sullivan said she anticipated a ruling on McGhee's motion to suppress before his trial, which was scheduled to start Oct. 18.