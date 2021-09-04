Detectives: No time for warrant in search for missing woman found dead in 2019

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over Friday's hearing on McGhee's motion to suppress the phone records police seized in the warrantless search. The records contain McGhee's cell site location data in the days after Buchanan went missing.

Woods wrote in court filings law enforcement lacked probable cause and sufficient exigent circumstances for the search, which violated McGhee's Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.

If McGhee's motion to suppress were granted, prosecutors could be barred from presenting additional evidence at trial obtained when investigators executed search warrants based, in part, on information gathered in the warrantless search.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg asked Gootee if he recalled any cases where McGhee's previous girlfriends became uncooperative with police and prosecutors because of McGhee's actions.

Gootee said one of McGhee's former girlfriends was reluctant to testify against him because her car had been stolen and either her car or home had been set on fire.

McGhee pleaded guilty to reduced charges in that woman's cases, which is why he was on felony probation when Buchanan disappeared, court records show.