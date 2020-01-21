LAPORTE — Weeks after first discovering a homicide victim's body floating in a rural roadside pond in Liberty Township, detectives returned to the scene Monday in search of clues.
Joseph Clopton, 47, of Chicago, was found about 10 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township — which is just south of Fish Lake.
LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen confirmed detectives returned to the pond Monday and remained there throughout the day.
He declined to detail why they were out there, other than to say it's a follow-up to the homicide investigation.
Clopton was first reported missing Dec. 19. An autopsy was performed at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City.
Local detectives met the weekend after the body's discovery with Chicago police, and the investigation continues.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443 or 219-809-7677.
