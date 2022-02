Detectives to meet with prosecutors after taking suspect into custody in shooting of Gary cop

CROWN POINT — Detectives are expected to meet Tuesday morning with prosecutors after a suspect was taken into custody in Monday's shooting of a Gary police officer, according to Pam Jones, public information liaison with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken into custody during a massive manhunt Monday afternoon following the shooting shortly before 1 p.m.

The wounded officer, identified as Detective Sgt. William Fazekas, was in stable condition and with his family late Monday afternoon, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans had said.

Fazekas, who joined the Gary Police Department in December 1989 and currently works in the Violent Crimes Division as an investigator, was shot while responding to a vehicle accident he happened to pass, police said.

He was driving down the street when he witnessed a vehicle strike another vehicle, Evans said.

Fazekas went to see if he needed to render aid or otherwise help out when the suspect started shooting at him near West Fifth Avenue and Johnson Street, Evans said. Fazekas was able to return fire.

"We do not know if he struck anybody," Evans said. "The individual we have in custody was unharmed."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the suspect was taken into custody at an abandoned building in the area of West Fourth Avenue and Buchanan Street.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he had visited briefly with Fazekas following the shooting.

"He appeared to be doing as well as could be expected," Prince said. "It's sort of cliche to say police personnel and fire personnel run to danger when others run away from it. But having said that, it's important to note that these men and women place themselves and their lives in danger every single day.

"He has proven himself to be committed to the success and safety of our city, and we're certainly grateful to have him. But also I wanted to mention I am grateful to all of the officers who responded to the scene."

