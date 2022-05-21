 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Determined dog leads police to missing woman fallen in field

Delilah the dog

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputies take a photo with their helper, Delilah the dog.

 Anna Ortiz

LAPORTE COUNTY — With the help of a determined dog, first responders found a woman who had fallen in a field near her home. 

On Friday afternoon police responded to a residence in LaPorte County to help a case manager who was looking for a missing woman who was believed to be in danger and her dog, Delilah, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

As police searched the area, Delilah appeared to them but then swiftly darted away to an area behind the home. The officers looked in the backyard, exterior buildings and by the roadway, but there was no sign of the missing woman.

As the deputies waited for more assistance to arrive, they saw the dog running in a pasture nearby. Delilah kept running to an area of a neighbor's property, continually stopping and looking back as if she was ensuring the deputies were following her.

About 1,000 feet southeast of the residence, the woman was found lying in a field. Delilah ran up to the fallen woman who was conscious but weak and dehydrated. First responders then transported her to a local hospital for care.

Police said the assisting dog, Delilah, was rewarded with three hot dogs.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

