Determined dog leads police to missing woman fallen in field

LAPORTE COUNTY — With the help of a determined dog, first responders found a woman who had fallen in a field near her home.
On Friday afternoon police responded to a residence in LaPorte County to help a case manager who was looking for a missing woman who was believed to be in danger and her dog, Delilah, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.
As police searched the area, Delilah appeared to them but then swiftly darted away to an area behind the home. The officers looked in the backyard, exterior buildings and by the roadway, but there was no sign of the missing woman.
As the deputies waited for more assistance to arrive, they saw the dog running in a pasture nearby. Delilah kept running to an area of a neighbor's property, continually stopping and looking back as if she was ensuring the deputies were following her.
About 1,000 feet southeast of the residence, the woman was found lying in a field. Delilah ran up to the fallen woman who was conscious but weak and dehydrated. First responders then transported her to a local hospital for care.
Police said the assisting dog, Delilah, was rewarded with three hot dogs.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Enrique Avila
Staci Beard
Theodore Euler
Tecoby Sanders
Nicholas Lee
Kevin Coleman
Brashon Pender
Austin Dunning
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Jose Rosales
Joshua Frothingham
Robert Sackrider
Jeni Chase
Randall Madaras
Anthony McKinney
Christopher Kelley
Danielle Schoonmaker
Jammie Conner
William Miller Jr.
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Mack Walker Jr.
Stacey Scheppner
Vincent Reeves
Joseph Trembinski
Xuan Logan II
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Enrique Avila
Staci Beard
Theodore Euler
Tecoby Sanders
Nicholas Lee
Kevin Coleman
Brashon Pender
Austin Dunning
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Jose Rosales
Joshua Frothingham
Robert Sackrider
Jeni Chase
Randall Madaras
Anthony McKinney
Christopher Kelley
Danielle Schoonmaker
Jammie Conner
William Miller Jr.
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Mack Walker Jr.
Stacey Scheppner
Vincent Reeves
Joseph Trembinski
Xuan Logan II
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Enrique Avila
Staci Beard
Theodore Euler
Tecoby Sanders
Nicholas Lee
Kevin Coleman
Brashon Pender
Austin Dunning
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Jose Rosales
Joshua Frothingham
Robert Sackrider
Jeni Chase
Randall Madaras
Anthony McKinney
Christopher Kelley
Danielle Schoonmaker
Jammie Conner
William Miller Jr.
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Mack Walker Jr.
Stacey Scheppner
Vincent Reeves
Joseph Trembinski
Xuan Logan II
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Enrique Avila
Staci Beard
Theodore Euler
Tecoby Sanders
Nicholas Lee
Kevin Coleman
Brashon Pender
Austin Dunning
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Jose Rosales
Joshua Frothingham
Robert Sackrider
Jeni Chase
Randall Madaras
Anthony McKinney
Christopher Kelley
Danielle Schoonmaker
Jammie Conner
William Miller Jr.
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Mack Walker Jr.
Stacey Scheppner
Vincent Reeves
Joseph Trembinski
Xuan Logan II
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Enrique Avila
Staci Beard
Theodore Euler
Tecoby Sanders
Nicholas Lee
Kevin Coleman
Brashon Pender
Austin Dunning
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Jose Rosales
Joshua Frothingham
Robert Sackrider
Jeni Chase
Randall Madaras
Anthony McKinney
Christopher Kelley
Danielle Schoonmaker
Jammie Conner
William Miller Jr.
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Mack Walker Jr.
Stacey Scheppner
Vincent Reeves
Joseph Trembinski
Xuan Logan II
Garbage truck blows tire, crashes into house
LAPORTE — At least one person was seriously injured when a garbage truck crashed into a home in LaPorte County on Tuesday.
The accident happened just before noon along U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury. LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said it appears front tire on the driver's side blew, causing the truck to veer across a grassy median and both northbound lanes before hitting the south side of the house.
Homeowner Dylan Seely, 23, was at work when the accident occurred. His 22-year-old wife Simone and their infant daughter were in the house at the time.
He said Simone was treated for minor injuries. Their daughter was not injured.
Seely told investigators she had her baby in her arms when she looked out the front window and saw the truck heading toward the house, police said.
Police said the driver, Jeron Higgins, 41, of Stevensville, Michigan, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to the hospital complaining of pain on the left side of his body.
Two other workers on the truck, Clyde Fuller, 26, of Galien, Michigan, and Chris Haverstock, 22, of LaPorte, were also taken to the hospital.
Fuller complained of pain to his shoulder and face. Haverstock complained of pain to his left leg.
One of the men was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at an outside hospital, police said.
All lanes of U.S. 35 were closed to traffic while emergency responders cleared the debris.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com