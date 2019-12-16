HAMMOND — A Detroit man has admitted his part in a $1 million holdup of a Hobart jewelry store early this year.
Darren S. Bell, 29, appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce.
Bell signed a plea deal earlier this month agreeing to give up his right to a jury trial in return for a promise from the U.S. Attorney to recommend Bell receive a more lenient sentence than the maximum penalty under law — 20 years in prison.
Bell admits he took part in a jewelry heist Jan. 25 at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 2196 Southlake Mall.
Police and government prosecutors allege Bell, Altonio D. Benson, 40, of Detroit and a third unidentified individual entered the store 7:05 p.m., located its most expensive jeweled pendants and began smashing display cases with hammers and taking jewelry.
All three fled the store with $1,009,145 worth of miscellaneous jewelry in bags.
Hobart police quickly responded to an alarm and captured Bell and Benson, who had run across U.S. 30 and into the parking lot of a strip mall just north of the jewelry store.
An officer cornered Benson at gunpoint outside a merchandise loading dock, just east of Party City's main entrance. Police said Benson refused to hold his hands up to be handcuffed, then spit on an officer. That officer pulled Benson's hood over his face to prevent further spitting.
Police searched the area and recovered more than $500,000 worth of stolen jewelry. They found two 4-pound sledgehammers left inside the store.
Police said the third suspect escaped by driving a Dodge minivan from the jewelry store to the south side of the Southlake Mall and running to another vehicle parked near the Huntington Cove Apartments.
The Dodge minivan had previously been reported stolen from Mishawaka, Indiana.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage from within the store and identified Bell and Benson as two of the three men who committed the robbery.
Benson is pleading not guilty and awaiting trial in U.S. District Court. The trial is now scheduled to begin the week of March 9, 2020.
The court hasn’t set a sentencing date for Bell.
Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.