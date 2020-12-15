Detroit man gets 39 months for Jared jewelry heist

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Detroit man to prison for robbing a Southlake Mall jewelry store last year.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann imposed a 39-month sentence Tuesday on 30-year-old Darren S. Bell.

Bell pleaded guilty in February to taking part in an armed robbery Jan. 25, 2019, at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry in Southlake Mall.

Bell gave up his right to a jury trial in return for a promise from the U.S. attorney to recommend Bell receive less than the maximum penalty under law — 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors alleged Bell, Altonio D. Benson, 41, of Detroit, and a third unidentified man entered the store around 7 p.m., smashed open display cases with sledge hammers and ran away with more than $1 million worth of jewelry.

Hobart police, responding to an alarm, caught Bell and Benson, who had run across U.S. 30 and into the parking lot of a strip mall just north of the jewelry store. Officers recovered more than $500,000 of the stolen jewelry.

The third suspect escaped in a vehicle parked outside some nearby apartments.

Benson is pleading not guilty and awaiting trial in U.S. District Court. The trial is now delayed until next year.