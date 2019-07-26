Allegations that a Region gated community's security guards impersonated police will go before a grand jury for possible criminal charges, the Lake County prosecutor confirmed.
The grand jury will decide whether criminal charges will be brought — and who should face the charges — following an eight-month Indiana State Police investigation into alleged impropriety by the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said this week.
State police raided the security offices during a frigid, snowy day in November, seizing evidence pertaining to controlled substances, impersonation of police officers, criminal confinement and other potential criminal offenses related to traffic stops by Four Seasons security, authorities said at the time of the raids.
A source with knowledge of the investigation in November confirmed the warrants were being served as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other offenses that were handled by Four Seasons security rather than police and then not reported to state or local authorities. In some cases, fines allegedly were assessed, payable to the gated community.
In a number of cases, security guards allowed allegedly drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, the source said.
A grand jury is scheduled to be picked Aug. 8 "to determine culpability" in the case and to level possible criminal charges, Carter said.
Once impaneled, the grand jury would be slated to begin hearing evidence Aug. 22 in Lake Criminal Court, Carter said.
A grand jury, rather than direct charges from the prosecutor's office, is needed to help sort through an "enormity of evidence" in the case, Carter said.
"The Indiana State Police did an excellent job with this investigation," Carter said. "We're ready to move forward."
Carter declined to confirm any other details or intended suspects or targets of the grand jury or police probe.
Following the November state police raid, Lake County Sheriff Police Chief Bill Patterson said the Four Seasons security team was operating as a "quasi police force," and the sheriff vowed to step up patrols in the gated community, which features a golf course and boating and fishing lakes straddling the Lake and Porter county line near Winfield.
The November raid came on the heels of the state revoking the Four Seasons security force's use of restricted emergency lights on its vehicles.
In that case, the Indiana Department of Transportation concluded that Four Seasons security vehicles were using improper lights reserved for police vehicles.
Past controversy
The state police probe and upcoming grand jury aren't the first time the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force has been in the spotlight for handling of alleged drunken driving cases.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office expressed frustration with Four Seasons security after it failed to report a 2010 apparent drunken driving case involving a resident who went on to kill a Lake County jailer two years later in an unrelated intoxicated driving case.
When a Four Seasons security officer pulled over a man for speeding in the gated community nine summers ago, the resident's car reportedly reeked of alcohol.
The June 6, 2010, incident report noted suspect Jason Cozmanoff had bloodshot eyes, rambling speech and allegedly admitted to having consumed a couple of drinks when questioned by the security guard.
Cozmanoff failed a field sobriety test administered by the security guard and blew a .126, well above the legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08, the security report noted.
The LOFS security officer did not call in the county sheriff to assist and investigate the apparent drunken driving incident, but instead fined Cozmanoff "$200 for OWI," issued a speeding warning and allowed him to contact his father to take him home, according to the report obtained by The Times in 2014.
In December 2013, the same Cozmanoff would plead guilty in a high-profile fatal hit-and-run case. Lake County Corrections Officer Britney Meux died and three fellow officers were injured March 6, 2012, when the vehicle Cozmanoff was driving struck the officers and fled the scene.
Cozmanoff was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury convicted him on 13 counts, including reckless homicide and failing to stop after an accident.