VALPARAISO — A jury deliberated for about 10 hours Wednesday before returning just before midnight to declare Hobart resident Christopher Dillard guilty in the brutal stabbing death of fellow co-worker 23-year-old Nicole Gland.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said the guilty finding was the result of great work by the area violent crimes task force. He had brought in the task force to investigate the case after Dillard's confession was thrown out by the courts as a result of Chesterton police denying him an attorney during the initial interrogation.
"Our entire community should be very proud of the hard work they all devoted to the case," he said.
Germann also gave credit to deputy prosecutors Mary Ryan and Armando Salinas, who spent most of the last two and a half weeks slowly presenting the evidence to jurors.
Dillard opted not to testify on his own behalf, and the defense presented just two witnesses Wednesday morning before the lengthy closing arguments in the case.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 2 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Dillard stabbed Gland, of Portage, more than 20 times overnight leading into April 19, 2017, while she was in her vehicle behind the former Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton, where they both worked. Prosecutors said Dillard had been on a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge and was frustrated that after delivering drugs to Gland, she rebuffed his sexual advances.
Brown argued that prosecutors had no direct evidence linking his client to the crime.
But jurors heard from two Porter County Jail inmates, who said Dillard confessed to them. Jurors also saw surveillance videos from businesses in the general area of the Upper Deck Lounge that prosecutors said showed Dillard in the area during the hours leading up to and at the time of the killing.
Defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr. urged jurors Wednesday not to interpret jail telephone calls from Dillard as his confession to stabbing Gland.
"That's not, 'I committed a murder,'" he said.
But what jurors did not know when they began deliberating is that Dillard had confessed to the killing while in custody, police said.
Dillard, who was picked up by police the same day of the killing, told his girlfriend while at the Chesterton Police Department, "I killed that girl. I didn't mean to," according to the charging information.
"He indicated to her that the drugs had a hold of him," police have said.
Jurors were not presented with that key piece of evidence because the Indiana Appellate Court tossed out the confession, saying Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney. Dillard requested an attorney three times during the nearly 11 hours he was held in a small interrogation room at the Chesterton Police Department, the court said in its 27-page ruling.
The Indiana Supreme Court then denied a request by prosecutors to consider reversing the state appellate court ruling.
The courtroom was packed with spectators Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as prosecutors and Brown spent hours giving jurors alternative ways of interpreting the evidence presented during the trial.
Prosecutors also overcame the challenge of not having the murder weapon and Dillard wearing different clothing at the time he was picked up by police.