VALPARAISO — A former inmate at the Porter County jail told jurors Friday that Christopher Dillard confessed to him while in a shared lockup that he killed Nicole Gland.
"Did he tell you how he killed her?" Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan asked.
"He said he stabbed her with a butcher knife," Steven Myers said.
The testimony resulted in an explosive reaction from defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr., who loudly challenged Myers' claims and paced back and forth from the witness stand.
"You are asking to get out of jail, correct?" Brown asked.
Myers, who was in jail garb and shackles from Marshall County, told prosecutors that he was hoping his cooperation would benefit him in criminal cases he has pending in Marshall and LaPorte counties, and a probation revocation in Lake County.
"I want to straighten up my life and get my life in order," he said about his request to be placed in a halfway house and receive rehabilitation.
Dillard, 53, of Hobart, is charged with murder, accused of stabbing 23-year-old Gland, of Portage, more than 20 times with a butcher knife in her head, neck, back and hands in her vehicle behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
Myers, who was facing marijuana-related charges when he landed in a holding cell with Dillard for 12 to 24 hours beginning April 20, 2017, said Dillard told him he had been on a cocaine, Vicodin and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey binge before his arrest.
Dillard said he went around closing time to the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton where he worked as bouncer to sell cocaine to Gland, who was a bartender, Myers said. He further testified that the pair were snorting cocaine in his truck outside the bar when he touched her, seeking a sexual favor in return for the drug.
Gland resisted, but Dillard was "not taking no for an answer," Myers said. "That's when he killed her."
Myers said Dillard told him that Gland left his truck and was trying to get in her vehicle to leave when he attacked her with the knife.
Dillard said he then went home, washed a knife he had been carrying and put it back in a holding block, Myers said.
Myers said he had heard about the murder, but insisted he does not pay attention to the news.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.