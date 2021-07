Discovery of gunshot victim ruled a homicide, coroner says

GARY — A 27-year-old local man was found dead of gunshot wounds Friday morning in what officials have ruled a homicide, the Lake County coroner's office is reporting.

The deceased, identified as DeShawn Seay, was found around 5 a.m. in the 4400 block of Washington St., Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.

He was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m., she said.

Agencies involved in the call include Gary police and fire/EMS, and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations, Metro-Homicide Unit and coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

