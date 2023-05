CROWN POINT — A Dyer man was charged with arson on Tuesday for allegedly setting fire to the Schererville International House of Pancakes, where he once worked, according to charging documents.

Christopher M. Lobody, 33, was charged with arson, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia, court records stated.

Charging documents allege that on April 26 around 6 p.m., Lobody showed up to the Schererville IHOP, located at 1850 U.S. 41, and walked to the employees-only part of the establishment and told them he stole his girlfriend’s car.

Lobody appeared intoxicated, charges say, and he further told the employees that he was going to kill his girlfriend. He was asked to leave and did, according to charging documents.

Shortly after Lobody left, Dyer police were dispatched to his girlfriend’s house on the 1900 block of Lake Street for a domestic dispute, charging documents stated. The woman told police that Lobody broke into the residence with a hammer and told her he was going to set her on fire, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Charges show that Dyer police ultimately decided not to arrest Lobody and drove him to the Schererville IHOP, where he told them he was meeting a friend.

Lobody returned to the IHOP around 8:45 p.m. and began causing a scene, so the manager called police, records stated. When officers arrived, they saw Lobody walking alongside the building, near where the storage room was located.

Approximately five minutes later, “the fire alarm was activated and employees observed smoke coming from the storage room,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police found Lobody near Lincoln Highway and Sunset Boulevard and when they asked him about the fire he told officers he didn’t set it, charges say. Officers then searched him and found a pocket knife and disposable lighter and Lobody was taken into custody, the affidavit stated.

When officers read Lobody his constitutional rights while detaining him, Lobody said “Suck my (expletive), bye”, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lobody also allegedly was striking his head against the metal and Plexiglass divider in the police car that was transporting him to jail, the affidavit stated.

Police eventually had to take him out of the vehicle due to his aggressive behavior and in the process they found several pills, which they later determined to be hydrocodone acetaminophen and clonazepam. They also found marijuana and three THC cartridges, according to charging documents.

Lobody remains at large and a warrant is out for his arrest.

