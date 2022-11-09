 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Disgruntled Porter County man repeatedly shot at neighbor's property, police say

Austin Doerr

Austin Doerr

 Provided

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning and several guns were removed from his home after a neighbor showed Porter County police a couple dozen bullet holes left in the side of his barn.

Austin Doerr, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, is accused of shooting at his neighbor's property over the weekend because he was upset over a personal issue, police said.

Police said they were called out at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 400 E. County Road 725 North where a property owners showed officers bullet holes in the barn and 43 holes in another structure on his property.

Doerr reportedly claimed he had been out shooting at raccoons around midnight one day this past weekend. But a witness later informed officers Doerr was upset with the neighbor and headed outside with a shotgun after threatening to kill the neighbor.

Police said they removed from the house several shotguns, a rifle and two pistols.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

