Disgruntled Porter County man repeatedly shot at neighbor's property, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning and several guns were removed from his home after a neighbor showed Porter County police a couple dozen bullet holes left in the side of his barn.

Austin Doerr, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, is accused of shooting at his neighbor's property over the weekend because he was upset over a personal issue, police said.

Police said they were called out at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 400 E. County Road 725 North where a property owners showed officers bullet holes in the barn and 43 holes in another structure on his property.

Doerr reportedly claimed he had been out shooting at raccoons around midnight one day this past weekend. But a witness later informed officers Doerr was upset with the neighbor and headed outside with a shotgun after threatening to kill the neighbor.

Police said they removed from the house several shotguns, a rifle and two pistols.