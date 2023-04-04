PORTAGE — An 18-year-old Gary woman was taken to jail on a charge of disorderly conduct following a confrontation with police, who said they found a handgun in a vehicle after the driver failed to follow instructions to keep his hands in sight.

Officers said they were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to Sk8 World at 3600 Scottsdale St. when they came across a verbal disturbance in the parking area.

As the five occupants of a vehicle were questioned about the smell of marijuana, they were ordered to keep their hands in sight, police said.

"I shined by light into the front passenger side window and observed the driver's hands were moving lower toward the front passenger seat area," the arrest report says.

An officer opened the passenger door to see what the driver was reaching for and ordered the front passenger, Shianah Rainey, out, police said. While being repeatedly asked to step out, Rainey reportedly responded "huh" or "what" before complying.

It was then that officers spotted a black pistol wedged between the passenger seat and center console, according to the report.

Rainey began arguing with officers and calling them liars, saying the driver had not been reaching for anything, police said.

She continued being loud and ignored police orders to remain away from the rest of the group while officers investigated, the report says. Rainey was taken into custody while resisting and continued acting disorderly even after being placed in handcuffs.

Rainey was taken to the Porter County jail, police said. The others from the vehicle were issued trespass warnings and told not to return to the skating facility, police said.

