Dispute over broken TV led men to open fire on girlfriend's family, records allege

The alleged accomplice began asking for the grandmother's 21-year-old son, who had just arrived from out of town, records state.

The grandmother told police she saw Clayton and the other man draw handguns from their waistbands, so she began yelling at family members to take the children inside. Two of her daughters, ages 16 and 10, began screaming and crying as they ran, records say.

The woman told police she fell as she ran, got up and saw her 18-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old granddaughter at the front door. As she made her way up the steps, a bullet struck her buttocks, records state.

A 16-year-old family member ushered the children into the basement until Clayton, his alleged accomplice and the other four people in their car — including the two women related to the family — drove east on Fourth Avenue, records allege.

Family members drove the grandmother to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they heard between 10 and 20 shots. Police gathered evidence, including bullet casings and photographs of trees in the grandmother's front yard that were damaged by gunfire.