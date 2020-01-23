Dispute over broken TV led men to open fire on girlfriend's family, records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed this week allege a Gary man opened fire on his girlfriend's family Dec. 22, wounding a grandmother as other family members — most of them children — ran for cover.
Dion T. Clayton, 26, was free on bond while awaiting a Jan. 30 sentencing in a cocaine case and recently finished a jail sentence linked to a drive-by shooting in 2016 in Gary. He was arrested Jan. 17 on the new charges.
The new charges allege Clayton and another man pulled up and began shooting Dec. 22 as the grandmother and other family members unloaded groceries for a holiday party outside a home in the 300 block of Wilson Street.
Clayton's alleged accomplice previously had threatened to shoot the grandmother's 21-year-old son for asking the accomplice to replace a TV at the grandmother's home the accomplice had broken weeks before, court records allege.
Clayton and the alleged accomplice date different women who are related to the grandmother, records state. The Times is not naming the alleged accomplice, because no public record of charges against him could be located.
The suspects' girlfriends and two other men were in a white Buick with Clayton and the alleged accomplice when they pulled up outside the grandmother's house, records allege.
The alleged accomplice began asking for the grandmother's 21-year-old son, who had just arrived from out of town, records state.
The grandmother told police she saw Clayton and the other man draw handguns from their waistbands, so she began yelling at family members to take the children inside. Two of her daughters, ages 16 and 10, began screaming and crying as they ran, records say.
The woman told police she fell as she ran, got up and saw her 18-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old granddaughter at the front door. As she made her way up the steps, a bullet struck her buttocks, records state.
A 16-year-old family member ushered the children into the basement until Clayton, his alleged accomplice and the other four people in their car — including the two women related to the family — drove east on Fourth Avenue, records allege.
Family members drove the grandmother to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police they heard between 10 and 20 shots. Police gathered evidence, including bullet casings and photographs of trees in the grandmother's front yard that were damaged by gunfire.
During an initial hearing Wednesday, a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Clayton's behalf to charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and nine counts of criminal recklessness. At least seven of the criminal recklessness counts allege Clayton shot in the direction of a child.
Clayton told the magistrate he planned to hire an attorney, online records show. His bond is set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. His formal appearance is set for Jan. 30.
That's the same day Clayton is set to be sentenced on one count of possession of cocaine, a level 5 felony. Clayton pleaded guilty in the cocaine case, which was filed in September 2018, on Oct. 29.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Clayton's plea in the cocaine case, he would be ordered to serve six months in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program and two years on probation.
Cappas took Clayton's plea under advisement in October, and it's unclear if the judge will accept the agreement during next week's hearing.
Clayton completed a jail sentence on May 17, 2019 after Cappas found he violated his probation in several previous cases, including a drive-by shooting Jan. 15, 2016, that wounded a man in the 1400 block of East 51st Avenue in Gary.