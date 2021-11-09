Divers, helicopter searches for chase suspect who crashed car in river, police say

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A man fleeing from police wrecked his vehicle in the Iroquois River, causing a major search of the area Tuesday evening.

As of 7:40 p.m. the search continued for the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall white man with a stocky build and short or shaved hair.

The chase was sparked Tuesday afternoon with the Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Newton County Drug Task Force and Morocco police pursuing a vehicle through Beaver and Washington townships.

The suspect crashed into the Iroquois River at County Road 700 West at the state line, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Department.

Multiple police agencies assisted officers with the search, including a Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. Divers searched the crashed vehicle, which was found to have no one inside.

The suspect has not yet been found. Police said there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community, however residents are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and lock doors. If the public sees anything suspicious, they are encouraged to call 911.