DNA analysis leads to arrest of man accused in 1991 Region cold case murder, police say

GARY — A man wanted for fatally stabbing a 35-year-old victim several times was captured by FBI agents in Wisconsin, police said. 

Quentin Maurice Smith, 50, was arrested Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a charge of murder stemming from a 1991 incident in Gary, said Chris Bavender, FBI spokeswoman for the Indianapolis field office. 

Smith is accused of stabbing John Thomas Currie multiple times on Nov. 26, 1991. Currie was found in his apartment at 2054 Carolina St. in Gary by his family and he died from his wounds. 

The FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and Gang-Responsive Investigative Team arrested Smith after he had just been discharged from parole.

The FBI GRIT members began re-investigating the case in 2021, examined the case and identified Smith using a DNA analysis from evidence at the 1991 crime scene. This led to a murder charge being filed June 17, 2022, through Lake County Superior Court.

Gary police, Lake County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Parole Commission aided FBI agents in the case.

In the last four years, federal investigators have made many arrests in a number of cold cases by re-examining cases and using DNA analysis.

Anyone with information on a cold case is asked to call 219-942-4899.

Quentin Maurice Smith

Quentin Maurice Smith

 Provided
