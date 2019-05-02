CROWN POINT — A Gary man previously cleared of rape charges saw his trial this week on a remaining gun charge end with a hung jury, but he still faces attempted rape charges in another case.
DNA evidence failed to link Brandon Williams, 35, to a woman's rape at gunpoint Aug. 30 in Gary's Aetna section, defense attorney John Cantrell said.
As a result, Lake County prosecutors on April 11 dropped several charges filed in September against Williams, including two counts of rape, two counts of intimidation and criminal confinement. The charges could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt because of insufficient evidence, court records say.
Judge Pro Tempore William Enslen presided over Williams' trial this week on a remaining count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Williams previously was convicted in May 2011 of felony battery.
After two days of testimony, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, and Enslen declared a mistrial.
Police discovered a gun in Williams' car after they found him sitting in a silver Chevrolet Impala, which matched the description of a car a woman said she saw driving away after she was raped on a trail between East Tenth Avenue and East Dunes Highway.
The woman identified Williams as her attacker at the scene, but Williams denied raping her. He said he was supposed to be working that day, but played hooky and arrived home to tend to his dog, court records say.
Cantrell said he was relieved the jury didn't convict Williams on the gun charge.
"I don't believe he knew the gun was in his car," he said. "It was purchased by and belonged to his live-in girlfriend."
Williams still is facing charges in a case filed in January after a woman saw his photo with a news story about the Aetna rape and told police she believes he attacked her.
That woman told police Williams robbed and attempted to rape her Aug. 8, 2017, in the 1500 block of Van Buren Street, court records say. She was able to run away while her attacker was distracted as he looked through her purse.
Williams pleaded not guilty in that case to two counts of attempted rape, armed robbery, two counts of criminal confinement, three counts of battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
He refused to sign a no-contact order in that case in February. Public defender Angela Jones told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez during a hearing at the time that Williams had never met the victim and wouldn't recognize her if he passed her on the street.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 6, with a trial set to begin July 15.
A spokesman for the Lake County prosecutor's office confirmed this week's mistrial, but did not have information Thursday on how his office plans to proceed with Williams' cases.
Prosecutors will have another 180 days to bring Williams to trial again on the gun charge, Cantrell said.