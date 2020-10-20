DNA from victim, accused found on gun in Valpo murder case, jurors told

Prosecutors anticipate wrapping up their evidence against Kerner on Tuesday with the defense taking over from there.

Kerner, 19, is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life" after being shot by Kerner, according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

Kerner is accused of loading the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.

Also testifying Tuesday was Porter County Sheriff Detective Gene Hopkins, who said both Kerner's and Silva's cellphones were detected at Valparaiso High School, where they were students, on the morning of the killings.