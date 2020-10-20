DNA from victim, accused found on gun in Valpo murder case, jurors told

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors in the Connor Kerner murder trial began wrapping up their case Tuesday morning with the presentation of DNA evidence from the accused and one of the victims found on a handgun.
Idelle Ritterskamp, a forensic biologist with the Indiana State Police, told jurors the DNA evidence was discovered on a Glock 43 handgun recovered after the killings from the Valparaiso home Kerner shared with his mother.
The evidence was nearly identical matches to Kerner and 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, whom Kerner is accused of murdering Feb. 29, 2019. He is accused of murdering 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, after killing Grill, authorities said.
Kerner's DNA also was found on another handgun — a CZ9 — along with the DNA of his co-defendant John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet. The gun belonged to Kerner's grandfather, at whose Hebron-area home the killings took place.
The defense told jurors at the start of the trial that they will need to decide whether the double slaying was carried out by Kerner or Silva.
The trial entered its third week with news that the second and last alternate juror is no longer available due to medical reasons. This leaves just the minimum 12 jurors to complete the case.
"So everybody please stay healthy," Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford said at the outset of testimony Tuesday.
Prosecutors anticipate wrapping up their evidence against Kerner on Tuesday with the defense taking over from there.
Kerner, 19, is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life" after being shot by Kerner, according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is accused of loading the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.
Also testifying Tuesday was Porter County Sheriff Detective Gene Hopkins, who said both Kerner's and Silva's cellphones were detected at Valparaiso High School, where they were students, on the morning of the killings.
The phones then were detected in the area of the killings at the time they reportedly took place, he said. Both phones then were detected moving back to Valparaiso.
