DNA linked murder defendant to grisly 2003 homicide, records show

Two of Pratchett's friends found his body about 9:20 a.m. March 13, 2003.

One of those friends died in 2018, but the other told police she had called Pratchett's house about an hour earlier for a ride.

The male friend was at Pratchett's house when she called, so he left to pick her up. As he was leaving, he saw "Painter Bob" arriving at the house, records allege.

When the two friends returned about an hour later, the woman found Pratchett's body inside the house.

The woman told police she later spoke with Orosz, whom she knew as "Painter Bob," at a neighbor's home, documents state.

She alleged Orosz showed her a tool that looked like a tomahawk and said, "You mean they killed him with something like this?"

Witnesses also told police Orosz owed Pratchett money and they believed drugs were missing from inside a flashlight at Pratchett's home, records state.

DNA analysis indicated items collected at the crime scene, including cigarette butts, matched DNA samples from Orosz and another man after the two were arrested on unrelated charges. Police obtained new DNA samples from both men last year for comparison in this case.