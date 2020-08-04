DNA linked murder defendant to grisly 2003 homicide, records show

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man gave conflicting statements and declined to give a DNA sample to the FBI's GRIT task force when investigators showed up at his job site in June 2019 to question him about a grisly 2003 homicide in Gary, recently unsealed court records show.
Robert A. Orosz Jr., 57, of Merrillville, told investigators he'd heard about 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett's slaying and was told people were saying he was the last to see Pratchett alive, records state.
Orosz admitted he bought crack cocaine from Pratchett and said it was possible he was at Pratchett's home in the 2500 block of Wright Street on March 13, 2003, according to documents. However, he denied knowing anything about the homicide.
Pratchett's neck had been slashed, records state.
He suffered an extensive laceration to his neck; an almost completely severed larynx; a laceration to the left carotid artery; stab wounds to the left side and chest; multiple stab wounds; and cut wounds to his forehead, face, upper lip and chin.
As investigators continued to question Orosz, he eventually admitted he had been at Prachett's home but denied there was any fight. Orosz told police Pratchett was in a back room when he left and no one was injured, records allege.
A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Orosz's behalf during an initial hearing Monday, records show.
Two of Pratchett's friends found his body about 9:20 a.m. March 13, 2003.
One of those friends died in 2018, but the other told police she had called Pratchett's house about an hour earlier for a ride.
The male friend was at Pratchett's house when she called, so he left to pick her up. As he was leaving, he saw "Painter Bob" arriving at the house, records allege.
When the two friends returned about an hour later, the woman found Pratchett's body inside the house.
The woman told police she later spoke with Orosz, whom she knew as "Painter Bob," at a neighbor's home, documents state.
She alleged Orosz showed her a tool that looked like a tomahawk and said, "You mean they killed him with something like this?"
Witnesses also told police Orosz owed Pratchett money and they believed drugs were missing from inside a flashlight at Pratchett's home, records state.
DNA analysis indicated items collected at the crime scene, including cigarette butts, matched DNA samples from Orosz and another man after the two were arrested on unrelated charges. Police obtained new DNA samples from both men last year for comparison in this case.
The second man, who is currently serving a prison sentence for beating a man during a robbery in Griffith in 2011, denied involvement in Pratchett's homicide, records show.
Hours after Orosz declined to give a DNA sample during his June 2019 interview, investigators obtained a warrant for it from a New Jersey court. Investigators obtained the sample and took Orosz back to his hotel, records show.
Orosz was charged in Lake Criminal Court on July 17 with one count of murder. He was arrested July 22 in Alliance, Ohio, where he was working, the FBI said.
His case was unsealed this week, when he arrived at the Lake County Jail.
Orosz's formal appearance before Judge Salvador Vasquez is set for Aug. 11.
