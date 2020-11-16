DNA links man to homicide of teen girl found bound, dumped in alley, records state

Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted, but none of her injuries was consistent with a struggle or strangulation, records state. She was shot once in the left side of the head.

Police found a credit card on the ground near Tribitt's body that bore the name of an individual who shared the surname Simmons, records state. Police later learned Simmons' family lived near where Tribitt's body was found.

Simmons' phone was known to be in the area of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94 — less than 3 miles from the crime scene — on Nov. 14, 2019, according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives in September 2020, Simmons admitted he knew Tribitt and would give her rides, buy her food, and pay for her to have her hair and nails done, records state.

He said he knew his relationship with her was "going to be a problem" because of her age, but he denied he had any sexual contact with her, records state.

He admitted he was with Tribitt on Sept. 13, 2019, but he claimed she got mad at him and left, records state. He allegedly told police he found out about her death "the same (expletive day)," apparently referring to Sept. 13, 2019, when "it hit the news."