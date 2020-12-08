DNA on discarded cigarette links man to murder, police say

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he murdered a 27-year-old Gary man and attempted to murder two others when he opened fire on them May 4 at a gas station in Gary's Glen Park section.

Marquis D. Young, 30, became the target of a police investigation after detectives received an anonymous tip naming him as a possible suspect, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Young is accused of fatally shooting Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, wounding a 20-year-old Gary man and shooting at a third person May 4 at the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

He had not yet made an initial appearance Tuesday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, records show.

Officers found Clayton dead in a ditch after following a blood trail a short distance from the gas station. The wounded 20-year-old drove to another location and was taken to a hospital, police said.

After receiving the tip naming Young, police reviewed surveillance footage from multiple businesses and learned he was at the gas station when Clayton and the other victims arrived, court records state.