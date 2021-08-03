 Skip to main content
DNA testing needed to identify body found in woods, coroner says
GARY — Officials hope a genetic match will help them determine the identity of a man whose body was found under a tarp in the woods Saturday evening.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said Tuesday that her office will use a DNA sample to “see if we may have a positive match” for the John Doe discovered in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood last week. The man’s identity along with the cause and manner of his death are still undetermined.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said officers were dispatched to a body in the woods near the corner of East 33rd Avenue and Georgia Street a little after 5:15 p.m. Saturday. She said officers discovered the man’s body partially covered by a tarp.

The Lake Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the man’s death and can be reached at 219-755-3855.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

