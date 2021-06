DNR officer rescues man in near-drowning in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — A conservation officer jumped into action when she saw two life jackets floating in Cedar Lake last weekend.

While Officer Terri Millefoglie of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was patrolling on Cedar Lake, she encountered an alarming situation.

Upon seeing the empty life jackets, Millefoglie responded to the area they were floating in when a man surfaced briefly, gasping for air, according to the DNR.

Millefoglie then grabbed the man and held him above the water surface. Other boaters aided in the efforts, assisting her with getting the man to safety.

First responders called to near-drowning; man unharmed Around 5 p.m. police and an ambulance responded to the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The man was disoriented and showing signs of nearly drowning, the DNR said. Medics checked him out and he was released with no injuries.

"Millefoglie' s actions no doubt saved a life," the DNR wrote in a news release. "Great job Officer Millefoglie."

The Cedar Lake Police Department and Cedar Lake Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for information on details of the incident.

