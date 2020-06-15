Do-it-yourself dog neutering lands Portage woman in jail, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE — A 62-year-old Portage woman faces a felony count of animal cruelty after attempting to neuter her dog by wrapping material around the animal's testicles, police allege.

Kimberly Oldham reportedly told Portage police a neighbor had informed her an elastic band would cause the dog's testicles to just fall off without causing the animal any pain.

"In speaking with Ms. Oldham, she again explained that she never intended on harming the animal, but after receiving numerous complaints about her dog not being neutered and not having the funds to do so, she took the advice of her neighbors," a police report states.

Oldham was arrested Sunday evening.

Police said they initially were called May 26 to the Hobart Animal Clinic in Hobart in response to a 3-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix brought to the facility by Oldham.

The dog was bleeding from his testicles as a result of the botched attempt at neutering, police said.

A veterinarian said he found the dog in pain and very dehydrated, police said. Upon closer examination, the doctor said "a dental floss like string was located wrapped around the base of the scrotum."