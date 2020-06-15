You are the owner of this article.
Do-it-yourself dog neutering lands Portage woman in jail, police say
Do-it-yourself dog neutering lands Portage woman in jail, police say

PORTAGE — A 62-year-old Portage woman faces a felony count of animal cruelty after attempting to neuter her dog by wrapping material around the animal's testicles, police allege.

Kimberly Oldham reportedly told Portage police a neighbor had informed her an elastic band would cause the dog's testicles to just fall off without causing the animal any pain.

"In speaking with Ms. Oldham, she again explained that she never intended on harming the animal, but after receiving numerous complaints about her dog not being neutered and not having the funds to do so, she took the advice of her neighbors," a police report states.

Oldham was arrested Sunday evening.

Police said they initially were called May 26 to the Hobart Animal Clinic in Hobart in response to a 3-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix brought to the facility by Oldham.

The dog was bleeding from his testicles as a result of the botched attempt at neutering, police said.

A veterinarian said he found the dog in pain and very dehydrated, police said. Upon closer examination, the doctor said "a dental floss like string was located wrapped around the base of the scrotum."

The dog suffered severe trauma in the area, and a proper neutering was needed to keep the animal alive, police said.

Oldham told police she had placed a band on her dog the night before and became concerned the next day when she noticed the dog was chewing the area causing it to bleed, police said. So she reportedly sought medical care for the dog.

She said there were others at the home, but none helped or saw her place the band on the dog, police said.

"Throughout speaking with Ms. Oldham, she was extremely upset and regretted her actions but saw no other way due to her not having money to pay for the operation," police said.

Porter County prosecutors decided to pursue the criminal charge, and the dog was left in the custody of the animal clinic and was to be offered for adoption. Oldham did not dispute giving the dog to the clinic.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

