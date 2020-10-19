Do or die ruling expected this week in former Portage mayor's public corruption case

HAMMOND — Former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder should know by Saturday whether his request to dismiss a remaining federal bribery charge will be granted or whether he will need to prepare for another trial in his ongoing public corruption case.

The deadline was set by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann, who heard arguments in August on Snyder's claim that a retrial of the bribery charge would violate his constitutional protection against being tried twice for the same crime.

The defense argues prosecutorial gamesmanship that resulted in important defense witnesses not testifying in Snyder’s first trial last year caused U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen to overturn a jury’s 2019 guilty verdict on allegations Snyder solicited bribes from a Portage truck dealership.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster has argued the prosecutions' position that double jeopardy doesn't apply in Snyder’s case.

A federal grand jury indicted Snyder on Nov. 17, 2016.

Prosecutors allege Snyder twice solicited bribes, as Portage mayor, to steer city business to private vendors and also evaded federal taxes owed by Snyder’s private mortgage contract business.