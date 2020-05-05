Do you know this man? He's suspected of stealing from Meijer, police say

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking tips about the identity of a man who walked out of a Meijer store without paying for hundreds of dollars in merchandise.
The theft occurred about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Meijer at 405 Porters Vale Blvd., Valparaiso police said.
Police released a surveillance image of the man's face.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call Detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135, police said.
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word "Meijer" in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.
