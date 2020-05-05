Do you know this man? He's suspected of stealing from Meijer, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking tips about the identity of a man who walked out of a Meijer store without paying for hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

The theft occurred about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Meijer at 405 Porters Vale Blvd., Valparaiso police said.

Police released a surveillance image of the man's face.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135, police said.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word "Meijer" in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.