Doctor: Grandmother pulled from fire was smothered before her death

CROWN POINT — A forensic pathologist testified Thursday an autopsy showed a 79-year-old woman pulled from a fire-damaged home in 2018 had been smothered but continued breathing before she ultimately died from smoke inhalation.

Barbara Booth Walker likely lost consciousness, but she continued breathing shallowly during the fire early June 28, 2018, at her home in the 3400 block of Johnson Street in Gary, said Dr. Zhuo Wang, of the Lake County coroner's office.

"Blanching" on Booth Walker's nose and face were evidence she was smothered before her death, he said.

If she had been breathing normally, Booth Walker would have inhaled soot deeper into her lungs, Wang testified.

Instead, Wang found soot in her nose, mouth, larynx and trachea, and the top portion of her lungs. Extensive second- and third-degree burns to Booth Walker's head, face, neck and chest occurred after her death, Wang testified.

Lake Criminal Court jurors listened to Wang's testimony and viewed graphic autopsy photos during the third day of trial for Booth Walker's grandson, Kyle A. Gray.