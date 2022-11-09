Doctor tells jury he saw no physical signs of alleged 2018 Porter County rape

VALPARAISO — An emergency room doctor told jurors Wednesday morning that while a young woman reported being sexually assaulted by Valparaiso resident Jahchal Jones more than four years ago, he did not see any trauma or other physical signs to back up the allegations.

The testimony came as prosecutors began presenting their case against 22-year-old Jones, who was charged with felony rape and sexual battery.

Ricardo Rivera-Yagnich, who works at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, testified the alleged victim claimed Jones sexually attacked her, pulled her into a closet and eventually forced intercourse on her until someone else entered the South Haven home.

A physical examination found no sign of sexual trauma, he said.

Jones showed no emotion as he listened to the testimony while sitting alongside defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.

Police have said the alleged victim had once been involved with Jones and said she claimed, "the more she resisted the more aggressive he became" during the alleged attack on July 24, 2018.

She said the two smoked marijuana with a friend and Jones "began touching her and playfully flirting," but she told him to stop and he did, according to charging documents.

Jones began grabbing the woman again a short time later, but persisted this time when she again told him to stop, the charging documents said.

Jones forcefully grabbed the woman's wrists and led her into a walk-in pantry in the house and then pinned both wrists behind her back while raping her, police said. The woman reportedly continued telling him to stop, but he did not until they heard a loud noise in the home.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson showed the jury photos of the alleged victim's arms while at the hospital on the night in question and Porter County police Cpl. Timothy Dernulc testified he did not see any injuries.

The alleged victim later sent a message to Jones asking, "Why would you do this? Answer me," according to charging documents.

"Jones responded with two crying emoji faces and 'I'm sorry I blacked out I didn't mean too idk what is wrong with me,'" according to court documents.

Jones confirmed having sex with the woman, but told investigators it was consensual and denied forcing the woman, police said. A voice analyzer test indicated deception on behalf of Jones, police said.

During a follow-up interview, Jones changed his version of the story, initially claiming that the woman ended the sex by saying "it was wrong and and she couldn't do it anymore," according to charging documents.