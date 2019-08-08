CROWN POINT — A former Disabled American Veterans commander accused of swiping about $40,000 from a Crown Point chapter said he wants to see his criminal case go to trial, but his defense attorney has some hesitations.
Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, appeared before Judge Clarence Murray on Thursday in Lake Criminal Court on one level 6 felony theft count.
During the hearing, which comes a week after Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Sullivan granted a continuance in the case, defense attorney Susan Severtson said Proctor’s case first appeared in Lake County Veterans Treatment Court in 2017, but “things didn’t work out for him, unfortunately,” and the case was sent back to Lake Criminal Court.
After that happened, Severtson said the case has “taken a while to get back on the court’s calendar” and claimed the state failed to file the documents and materials in the prosecution’s theft case against Proctor.
“I need to figure out what the facts are in the case,” Severtson said, adding that her client will be seeking that his case goes to trial. “I need to know what’s going on before we get into any of that.”
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said the documents and materials will be submitted by the end of the week.
The hearing was continued by the court and scheduled for Oct. 10.
Members of the Crown Point DAV chapter were at Thursday’s hearing. DAV Chapter 80 Commander Kevin Dvorak said he was frustrated with what he saw in court.
“I’m hoping we see something by January — with the pace that this is continuing,” Dvorak said.
The alleged criminal matter has been working its way through the courts since 2016.
Proctor was commander of the Crown Point DAV between 2011 and 2014 and had bank accounts at Centier Bank in Merrillville, court records state.
Between the DAV’s annual Forget-Me-Not fundraising events, bank withdrawals and checks written out to Proctor, Dvorak said the local DAV chapter was out about $40,000.
Proctor has denied the allegations against him and said he hasn’t done anything wrong to affect the Crown Point chapter.
“I didn’t do anything. They do what they want to do with me. They put the blame on me,” Proctor said in a previous Times report.
Alexander Joseph Kleemann
Age: 56 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907960 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Alford Joshua Boord
Age: 27 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907986 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Andre Maleke Jordan
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907991 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Cornell Brown
Age: 49 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907976 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brian Jospeh Jaskulski
Age: 48 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907985 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Candice Valerie Casanova
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907956 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Charles Lee Johnson Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Pembroke Township, IL Booking Number(s): 1907923 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cory Alan Jones
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907958 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
David Glen Weaver Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907977 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual violent predator failed duty to notify Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David John Kartuska
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907974 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Fernando Gallegos Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1908005 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Karriem Ze Branch
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907920 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kayla Nicole Norwood
Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1907929 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Causing death with prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kevin Patrick Lessentine
Age: 33 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1907965 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lawrence Scott Riccardi
Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907952 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lumer Foxworth III
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907922 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark George Bzdyk
Age: 44 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907995 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Michael Louis Galvan
Age: 60 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907696 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Peter Cromwell
Age: 69 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907934 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Monica Renee Moore
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907980 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Shon Smith-Travis
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907950 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Robert Allen Flack
Age: 58 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907966 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Rodney Lee Hyatt
Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1907930 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Taylor Spain Flores
Age: 29 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907925 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Thomas Donya Green
Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907984 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Thomas Keith Lewis II
Age: 32 Residence: Dalton, IL Booking Number(s): 1907928 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
