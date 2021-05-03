Dodge Charger flips during chase, crashes into parked car and 2 homes, police say

GARY — A Dodge Charger flipped over during a pursuit early Sunday, crashing into a parked car and two homes in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, police said.

A Lake County Sheriff's Department officer tried to pull over the Charger at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Adams Street near 41st Avenue in Glen Park because it had no license plate visible, police said. The driver fled south on Adams Street.

"The Charger began to lose control near the 3800 block of Jackson Street, where it slammed into a parked vehicle, rolled over and hit porches, causing damage to two homes," Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said. "The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in front of a home in the 3700 block of Jackson Street."

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Valparaiso who police have not identified yet, and the passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Gary, were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police and firefighters were able to free both from the vehicle. They were taken to local hospitals.

Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, several open containers of alcohol and drug paraphernalia, police said.