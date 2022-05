Dog, first responders rescue missing 85-year-old man

PORTER — After an elderly man went missing Friday police jumped into action, including a fire chief-dog duo.

K-9 Jakob and his partner Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig were instrumental in the rescue of a man who found himself in danger, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.

“The Porter Police Department commends the swift response provided by Chief Craig and K-9 Jakob for their life-saving efforts, which averted a potential tragedy,” the Porter Police Department said. “Porter Police would also like to recognize and thank our partner agencies for their resources, personnel and dedication.”

At 4:55 p.m. Friday Porter police Sgt. Tom Blythe and Officer Marty Gonzalez were called to a report of an 85-year-old man who had left his residence in the 1300 block of Old Porter Road.

Family members said he had not returned after leaving nearly two and a half hours prior to go mushroom hunting along the railroad tracks behind his residence, the Porter Police Department said.

Blythe and Gonzalez then requested the help of the Porter County Search and Rescue Team, Craig and Jakob. Police went to where the man was last seen and Jakob led them into a heavily wooded area about 30 yards south of the tracks.

They heard a man's voice calling for help before Jakob, followed closely by the searchers, found the man lying in a creek.

He was taken to Northwest Health-Porter in critical but stable condition, police reported.

“(Blythe and Gonzalez) realized very quickly that the gentleman was in great danger and that this particular terrain would be dense and difficult to navigate,” Craig said. “It was a smart call.”

Craig said Jakob was rewarded with a tennis ball "for his professionalism and constancy," Craig said.

Burns Harbor Police Department, Northwest Health-Porter EMS, Porter County Search and Rescue, Porter County Central Dispatch and the Porter Police Department Dispatch Center collaborated in the search.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.