VALPARAISO — The large black dog Sasha that lay sleeping at the feet of Ryan Crum in the courtroom Tuesday morning was the same animal with Crum last year when he injured police during an arrest outside his Portage home, according to a prosecutor.
Porter County deputy prosecutor Salina Malone said 24-year-old Crum said, "Are you ready Sasha? Sasha, are you ready?" as officers approached him on Oct. 3, 2017 in response to a call for help from his girlfriend.
The girlfriend claimed Crum had a knife and Crum would not cooperate with officers, Malone said. He insisted his dog go to jail with him and put up a fight while being handcuffed, resulting in police using a stun gun on him twice and an officer receiving minor injuries, she said.
Crum is on trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeff Clymer on felony counts of criminal confinement, battery on a public safety official and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of intimidation and disorderly conduct.
But defense attorney Russell Brown told jurors it was police, not Crum, who acted improperly.
Sasha is a trained and certified service dog obtained by Crum after he suffered injuries leading to post-traumatic stress disorder.
"Everywhere Ryan goes, Sasha goes," Brown said.
Brown said Crum complied with all police orders on the day in question and while he had done no wrong, police slammed him to the ground, punched him in the eye and stuck him twice with a stun gun "while being in handcuffs."
"The officers didn't like to be questioned," Brown said of their alleged motive.
At no time during the ordeal did the dog move or show any aggression toward the officers, he said.
Any injuries suffered by the officers were not caused by Crum, but rather "it was inflicted by themselves," Brown said.
The trial is expected to last one or two days.