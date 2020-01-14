VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old Portage man will no longer be allowed to have his dog in court with him when he stands trial in a couple of weeks on misdemeanor charges of failing to cooperate with police.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who described himself as a dog lover, said Tuesday morning he was presented with no evidence that the animal in question is a certified service dog or was trained by a certified individual.
"We're going to have public buildings filled with dogs," the judge said, referring to the potential if he grants the request.
Ryan Crum, who goes to trial Jan. 27 on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, had asked the judge to reconsider a September ruling prohibiting him from continuing to bring his dog inside the county courthouse.
His dog had been alongside him in July 2018 when he was found guilty on felony counts of resisting law enforcement and battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a case that involved the same animal.
Defense attorney Russell Brown Jr. told the court Tuesday morning that Crum trains his own dogs to assist him with the effects of his PTSD and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
There is nothing in the definition of a service animal that requires certified training, which is beneficial because not everyone has the large amount of money that would require, Brown said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Norris, who opposed Crum's request, said allowing any animal to be labeled a service animal would be a disservice to those who are qualified.
"They are a tremendous asset to us," he said.
Clymer said he found no basis for a service dog in Crum's medical history and no evidence that his dog was trained for service work by a certified individual.
He cited the lack of state law on the matter and pointed out that airlines have requirements for service animals in place.
Crum faces misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct based on allegations of resisting arrest and yelling at officers at his home on Oct. 12, 2017.
Amy Elizabeth Parry
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 58 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000103
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Andrew Ryan Garten
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Imlay, MI Booking Number: 2000109
Charges: Felony dealing MJ/hash/salv
Anthony Michael Webber
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000056
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Anthony Philip Williams
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000078
Charges: Felony fraud
Anthony Robert Williams
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000049
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Charles Irvin Edwards
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000106
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Damon Anthony Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Merrilville Booking Number: 2000120
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Darrin Pellot Tullos
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Sturgis, MI Booking Number: 2000118
Charges: Felony identity deception
David Wayne Cooper
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000121
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Derek Patrick Dougherty
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000059
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Dillan Peter De Haas
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2000055
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Dominique Steven Bray
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000108
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donald Gene Martin II
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000096
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donnell Lamont Manson
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000066
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jefferey Lee Owens
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000088
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jose Jorge Castaneda
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000092
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Joseph Pedro Gonzales
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000105
Charges: FelonyMV/OWI prior
Katherine Marie Burdett
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000039
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Kristen Davina Barry-Good
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 42 Residence: Upper Arlings, OH Booking Number: 2000047
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Kyle Richard Allen
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2000093
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Lee Edward Robinson
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Lee Edward Robinson Booking Number: 2000043
Charges: Felony forgery
Lorenzo Gibbons
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 20000111
Charges: Felony forgery
Meghan Elizabeth Mendoza
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000079
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Nicholas James Horton
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000029
Charges: Felony robbery
Nicholas James Kabella
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000046
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Philip James Stewart
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Wheeler Booking Number: 2000125
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000076
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Ramon G Verduzco
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 74 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000034
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/ BAC .15%
Raul Verduzco
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000054
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Richard Frank Petrie
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000067
Charges: Felony MV/OWI Prior
Richard John Shoback Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000090
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Richard Matthew Farmer
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000072
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Robert Vincent Gale Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000104
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Samantha Nadean Putz
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000097
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Sonny Shawn Taylor
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000074
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Timothy James Graden
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000031
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Timothy Thomas Gleason
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000044
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Tina Marie Delph
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000065
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Victor Valentine Young
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000085
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email