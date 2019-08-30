SOUTH HAVEN — When Courtney Gutowski first entered the Hobart Humane Society and saw Echo, she knew the 6-month-old beagle/dachshund mix would be going home with her.
Gutowski said the puppy had been dropped off at the shelter two hours earlier. Plus, he had a striking resemblance to her dog, Peanut, who had just died, which she took as further proof that he was meant to join their family.
"I said, 'You know what? This is Peanut's sign to me that I need to take this little puppy.' So, we brought him home," she recalled. "He's my little buddy."
However, Echo — now a year old — no longer resembles that sweet, joyful puppy Gutowski found at the shelter some months ago. He's been traumatized, jumping at the slightest noise and refusing to walk.
The cause of this sudden change is a brutal attack that shattered Echo's right eye socket, she said.
Gutowski said her 16-year-old daughter walked outside their South Haven home Wednesday morning to find a nearby resident bludgeoning the 9-pound dog in the head with a log. Echo's right eye had to be surgically removed by a specialist in West Lafayette because of the damage, which almost caused him to become completely blind.
"What kind of a monster does this?" she said.
However, this isn't the first time the resident has attacked Echo, Gutowski said. In March, she found the man throwing "softball-size ice chucks" at Echo's head because the dog had been barking in the yard.
Gutowski said she went to the Porter County Sheriff's Department, but she said deputies didn't investigate because there wasn't any significant injury or a video of the incident.
A representative for the sheriff's office declined to comment and said information wouldn't be available in the latest incident until Tuesday.
Gutowski said she decided to try and reason with the resident after the ice incident to ensure this wouldn't happen again.
"I said, 'Please don't kill my dog. I know you're short-tempered, you don't have patience. But please don't kill my dog. I will try to work with you and leave him out for only five or 10 minutes at a time. If you have a problem, talk to me,'" Gutowski recalled. "And he agreed to that."
Gutowski said they hadn't run into a problem since — until Wednesday morning.
After the Wednesday incident, her daughter called the sheriff's office, but again they didn't take a report, Gutowski said. Instead, the family was told to contact animal control, she said.
Gutowski, who had been out of town when the attack occurred, said Echo was taken to Coyne Veterinary Center in Portage, where animal control met with them.
Based on the severity of Echo's injuries, another call was placed to the Porter County sheriff's office later that Wednesday. The department now plans to investigate at the insistence of the clinic, she said.
Gutowski said deputies took pictures of Echo and the bloody log, which is still in the family's backyard. They also told her daughter the man would face animal cruelty charges, but nothing has been filed as of Friday afternoon.
"I've been crying since Wednesday morning. ... I'm still trembling. I was afraid to come home and look at (Echo)," Gutowski said. "He didn't deserve this."
In the wake of the incident, Gutowski said she's been searching for a silver lining and is determined to make something positive come from the violent attack.
She started a fundraiser on Facebook in hopes of drawing attention to what happened. Within a day, more than $1,200 of the $2,000 goal had been reached.
Gutowski said she's received support from people across the country and those within her South Haven community, which she never imagined.
"I'm just so overwhelmed that everyone is this interested in his story and cares about my little puppy so much," she said. "I'm on a mission, and my mission is to find justice for my dog. I'm going to work at it until it's done."
Ultimately, Gutowski would like to see the incident lead to statewide legislation, making animal cruelty more of a priority for law enforcement to investigate.
But for now, she's staying by Echo's side.
Those wishing to donate can find the campaign page at facebook.com/donate/432283514313605/10220231279799077.
