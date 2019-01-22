VALPARAISO — Calling it a horrible accident rather than a crime, prosecutors have dropped animal cruelty charges against a local couple who was accused of causing the heat-related death of one of their dogs last summer.
"If this case had gone to trial, without question, the owners would have been acquitted," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
Ashley Durant, 27, and Fabian Durant, 24, were charged after police found their husky, Kovu, collapsed outside in the heat June 30 at a mobile home where they were staying just east of the Porter County Regional Airport in Washington Township.
Attempts to revive the dog were unsuccessful and the animal's body temperature exceeded 110 degrees, police said. The temperature was 95 degrees on the day in question with high humidity and a heat index exceeding 100 degrees.
The Durants reportedly told police they left the dogs outside at 9 a.m. with a bowl of ice water and expected to be gone for several hours visiting a relative in a Chicago hospital. They believed the dogs would be fine since they used to live in California and Kovu "had been exposed to the heat before."
Germann said after reviewing the facts in the case, it became clear that Kovu died because his tether had become tangled in bicycles, preventing him from seeking shelter from the sun.
"If it was criminal neglect, the other dog would have died," he said. "From what I understand it was a family tragedy to have lost their pet."
Defense attorney Mitch Peters, who represented Fabian Durant, said, "This was a horrible accident that occurred. They loved this dog."
Fabian Durant had the dog in question for two years and left it with food and water on the day in question, and with another adult, who had previously cared for the animal when the couple was away, Peters has said.
The couple had the dog cremated and had a cast made of its paw print, he said.
Peters said Fabian Durant is a U.S. Marine combat veteran with no criminal history.
Police said they had trouble rousing the man inside the mobile home, who had been left behind with the dogs. The man said he had no idea the dogs were outside and the Durants did not ask him to look after the animals before they left to Chicago for the day.
Germann, who took control of the prosecutor's office in January, said animal cruelty and neglect cases were the only types he would not take on as a defense attorney, "if that tells you how closely I scrutinize these cases."
"It just was a horrible accident and not a crime," he said.
The couple were given back custody of the surviving dog, Peters said.
