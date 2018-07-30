MICHIGAN CITY — Thirty-four dogs were rescued Monday from a home in the 200 block of South Woodland Avenue. Another was found dead.
The investigation began after a woman in the home was transported to the hospital after being found covered with feces, urine, lice and maggots late last week.
According to police, the investigation began at the home after police received a report from LaPorte County Adult Protective Services. That agency reported they found a female resident on the back porch of the home, Sgt. Chris Yagelski said.
The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is listed as serious.
Agency officials reported eight or more dogs were in the home barking. A stench was perforating the neighborhood, according to police. Michigan City code allows a maximum of three dogs in a household at one time.
Police, code enforcement, city inspection and animal control officers began to investigate, led by animal control Officers Jason Speakman and Julie Holbrook.
When Speakman and Holbrook came to the home, they reportedly were faced with a foul odor and a number of dogs. Residents refused to open the door or allow entry to allow the officers to investigate the potential code violation, police said.
Owners of the home refused to answer and spoke through a closed door, not allowing entry or investigation, police said.
Police made contact with a woman inside the home. She allegedly would not let police in or tell them the number of dogs in the home. She only would speak through a window. Police said she admitted to not having any city licenses or rabies tags for any of the animals.
Detective Cpl. Greg Radiger was assigned to the investigation and sought a search warrant for entry issued by Judge Michael Bergeson.
At that point, eight city ordinance violations were written for neglect of an animal, eight for no city tags and eight for no rabies certifications, for a total of 24 violations. The homeowner refused to then sign for the tickets.
Thirty-five dogs of various sizes were found in the home. One was found dead. Most could not stand or walk, Yagelski said.
Each dog was medically assessed by veterinarian Dr. Rex Bailey, who closed down his Michigan City Animal Hospital to treat the dogs, police said.
All animals were counted, tagged and removed to various on-site cages. They were transferred to medical facilities and shelters.
Staff from the LaPorte County HIDTA Drug Enforcement unit, lead by Lt. Tim Richardson, donned hazmat suits and breathing apparatus to enter the home with Radiger, Yagelski said.
The Michigan City Fire Department also was notified. The department brought breathing apparatus gear for all officers entering the home to wear because of the stench, risk of fleas and other potential diseases.
Because of the large number of animals, which were all infested with fleas and feces infections, the LaPorte County Animal Shelter and Michiana Humane Society arrived to help remove, isolate and access each animal as it was taken from the scene.
"We are pleased to say ... that even though this is an unfortunate incident with the inhumane treatment of these animals, the homeowner has agreed and signed off ownership of these animals," said Yagelski, adding the dogs will be treated and potentially put up for adoption.