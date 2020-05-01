DOJ investigating sexual harassment by landlords amid COVID-19 crisis

HAMMOND — Rent was due May 1 across the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ability of many to pay rent on time.
The U.S. Department of Justice confirms having heard recent reports of housing providers trying to exploit the crisis to sexually harass tenants. Sexual harassment in housing is illegal and allegations will be investigated and prosecuted, the department said in a news release.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana is asking renters to report if they believe they are being sexually harassed by their landlord or exploited if they can't make rent payments on time.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch has also asked anyone who has witnessed sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker, or anyone with control over housing, to report that conduct to the DOJ.
“Exploiting tenants or those in need of housing during a pandemic is horrendous conduct,” Kirsch said. "Many landlords and communities have come together to support those that are in financial trouble and to that I applaud you."
The federal Fair Housing Act authorizes the Department of Justice to take swift action against anyone who sexually harasses tenants, according to the news release.
The Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is an effort to combat sexual harassment in housing. Since launching in 2017, the initiative has filed lawsuits across the county alleging a pattern or practice of sexual harassment in housing and recovered millions of dollars in damages for harassment victims, the release stated.
The Department encourages anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in housing, or knows someone who has, to contact the Civil Rights Division at 844-380-6178 or emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov.
Individuals who believe they may have been victims of discrimination can also contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana by reaching out to Assistant United States Attorney Deborah Leonard at 260-310-8987, officials said.
Individuals can also file a complaint alleging harassment or discrimination in housing with the Department of Housing and Urban Development through HUD’s website or by calling 800-669-9777.
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.