DOJ investigating sexual harassment by landlords amid COVID-19 crisis

HAMMOND — Rent was due May 1 across the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ability of many to pay rent on time.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirms having heard recent reports of housing providers trying to exploit the crisis to sexually harass tenants. Sexual harassment in housing is illegal and allegations will be investigated and prosecuted, the department said in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana is asking renters to report if they believe they are being sexually harassed by their landlord or exploited if they can't make rent payments on time.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch has also asked anyone who has witnessed sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker, or anyone with control over housing, to report that conduct to the DOJ.

“Exploiting tenants or those in need of housing during a pandemic is horrendous conduct,” Kirsch said. "Many landlords and communities have come together to support those that are in financial trouble and to that I applaud you."