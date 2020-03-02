Domestic battery charges dropped against man arrested by SWAT team

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors dropped charges last week against a Gary man arrested by a SWAT team in December on allegations he abducted a woman from her boyfriend's hospital room and held her against her will.

Robert P. McKenzie, 25, was charged in December with felony criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.

All charges were dismissed last week after the Lake County prosecutor's office filed a motion saying it could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the dismissal and ordered that McKenzie be released from the Lake County Jail.

McKenzie was arrested after a SWAT team responded Dec. 23 to a residence in the 600 block of Maryland Street. When McKenzie exited the home, the woman was with him, records state.