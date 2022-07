Domestic dispute leads to shooting in park

SOUTH HOLLAND — A man was shot following a dispute in Maicach Park on Saturday night.

An argument developed between a man, his current girlfriend and his former girlfriend. He and his current girlfriend left the scene, but the man returned and fired shots, the village of South Holland said on Twitter.

An off-duty police officer from another community was attending a gathering at the park and returned fire, striking the man. The man is in the hospital and is being treated.

No bystanders were harmed. A full investigation of the incident is underway. Anyone with information may contact South Holland Police at 708-331-3131, ext. 2.