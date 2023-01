Domestic incident sparks Borman Expressway chase, police say

HAMMOND — Indiana State Police arrested a Calumet City man after a brief chase Friday that began shortly after motorists called 911 to report a person crawling on the westbound side of Interstate 80/94.

Trooper Jace Haddon was dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and found a woman on the expressway’s right shoulder near Indianapolis Boulevard yelling into the passenger side of a minivan stopped on the shoulder.

When Haddon approached the vehicle, the woman got into the minivan and it sped away, police said.

Haddon pursued the minivan in his police car, which had lights and sirens activated. The minivan tried to exit the expressway at Calumet Avenue but struck a traffic attenuator and stopped against a barrier wall, police said.

The driver, Daqwan G. Bass, 21, of Calumet City, exited the minivan and was taken into custody. Officers found the woman unconscious in the passenger area of the vehicle. A firearm was found on the floorboard near the woman’s feet, police said.

Haddon said his investigation suggests that a domestic incident occurred before he arrived on the shoulder of the expressway near mile marker 2.

Records show that Bass was booked into Lake County Jail on two felony and four misdemeanor charges, including resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and reckless driving.

