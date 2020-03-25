Domestic violence risk upticks with COVID-19 sheltering requirements, advocates say

Valparaiso police said they were called out Tuesday night in response to a domestic disturbance that had occurred earlier in the day.

When they arrived, 43-year-old Barry Smith initially did not want to talk to officers. But he eventually came to the front of the home and was taken into custody a short time later on accusations of domestic battery and intimidation, police said.

Smith was one of four people (three men and one woman) taken to the Porter County Jail Monday night and Tuesday, and all face a charge of domestic battery.

While "Safer at Home" is a slogan of choice for mandatory confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, safety is not assured for everyone, domestic abuse advocates say.

There is potential for a spike in domestic violence as victims spend day and night trapped at home with their abusers, with tensions rising, limited or no access to friends or relatives, and no idea when it will end.

"An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and COVID-19 is one of those tools," said Crystal Justice, who oversees development at the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a 24/7 national hotline in the United States.