Domino's Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A Domino's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Michigan City.

The Michigan City Police Department said officers arrested two suspects.

At 12:27 a.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported an armed robbery of a Domino's driver.

"The victim reported that he was delivering an order to the 700 block of Washington Street. Upon his arrival to the area, he encountered two male subjects and began interacting with them," Michigan City police Sgt. Michael King said.

"During the course of this interaction, one of the male suspects displayed a firearm and pointed it at the victim. This same suspect then removed property from the delivery driver’s possession and fled on foot."

Police swarmed the area to search for the suspects. An officer spotted two people who matched the description near 10th Street and Spring Street. He radioed for backup, causing officers to converge on the area.

"The officers attempted to detain the individuals for further investigation," King said. "However, they both fled on foot. After brief foot pursuit through the immediate residential area, both suspects were apprehended. A firearm and other evidence related to this incident were recovered."

The people arrested are juveniles, so they were taken to the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center.

The first was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and curfew violation. The second was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, curfew violation and carrying a handgun.

"We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction," King said. "All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office."

