Don't fall for scam calls seeking bond money for family members, police warn

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department warns of scam callers pretending to be family members seeking bond money.
Provided
LAPORTE — Area residents, especially the elderly, are warned by police about a phone scam being reported.
Residents are receiving unsolicited telephone calls from individuals claiming to be their family member, especially a granddaughter or grandson, claiming to have been arrested and in need of bond money, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says.
"From time to time, the citizen receives a secondary call from a subject claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member," according to police. "The scammer directs the citizen to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location."
Police suggest blocking unwanted calls and text messages, never giving away financial or other personal information to an unexpected caller, and resisting the pressure to act immediately.
"Stop and talk to someone you trust," police said.
More tips from the
Federal Trade Commission on phone scams are available online.
Amelia McCullough
Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton Arrest Date: Dec. 16, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Andrew Ford
Age: 36 Residence: Wanatah Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Andrew Steffen
Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 16, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Arriea Jones
Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 21, 2020 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Chance Bowlin
Age: 19 Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department
Christian Fries
Age: 20 Residence: Klamth Falls, OR Arrest Date: Dec. 15, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in marijuana Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
DeJuan Denwood
Age: 33 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Demetrius Smith
Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jamal Scott
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 15, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Jessica Connor
Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2020 Offense Description: OWI; unlawful possession of syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, legend drug deception Class: Misdemeanor; felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
John Oltz, Jr.
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 15, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
John Vanek
Age: 51 Residence: New Carlisle Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Kristi Cooper
Age: 42 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Michael Catalano
Age: 47 Residence: Knox Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Felon carrying a handgun, possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Michael Lemons
Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Check fraud, resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Olivia Zimmerman
Age: 23 Residence: Angola, NY Arrest Date: Dec. 21, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in marijuana Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Quashawn Jenkins
Age: 20 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Reginald Fly
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in marijuana Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Robert Reitz
Age: 48 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Warkentien
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 15, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Terry Johnson
Age: 40 Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department
Timothy Hostetler
Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft, resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Hudak
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
