Don't fall for scam calls seeking bond money for family members, police warn

LAPORTE — Area residents, especially the elderly, are warned by police about a phone scam being reported.

Residents are receiving unsolicited telephone calls from individuals claiming to be their family member, especially a granddaughter or grandson, claiming to have been arrested and in need of bond money, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says.

"From time to time, the citizen receives a secondary call from a subject claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member," according to police. "The scammer directs the citizen to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location."

Police suggest blocking unwanted calls and text messages, never giving away financial or other personal information to an unexpected caller, and resisting the pressure to act immediately.

"Stop and talk to someone you trust," police said.

More tips from the Federal Trade Commission on phone scams are available online.

