Don't fall for scam calls seeking bond money for family members, police warn
Don't fall for scam calls seeking bond money for family members, police warn

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department warns of scam callers pretending to be family members seeking bond money.

LAPORTE — Area residents, especially the elderly, are warned by police about a phone scam being reported.

Residents are receiving unsolicited telephone calls from individuals claiming to be their family member, especially a granddaughter or grandson, claiming to have been arrested and in need of bond money, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says.

"From time to time, the citizen receives a secondary call from a subject claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member," according to police. "The scammer directs the citizen to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location."

Police suggest blocking unwanted calls and text messages, never giving away financial or other personal information to an unexpected caller, and resisting the pressure to act immediately.

"Stop and talk to someone you trust," police said.

More tips from the Federal Trade Commission on phone scams are available online.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

