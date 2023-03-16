MICHIGAN CITY — A 19-year-old female DoorDash driver and juvenile passenger escaped injury when shot at while making a delivery in the 300 block of Walker Street.
"When she stopped her vehicle near the delivery address, numerous gunshots rang out," Michigan City police reported. "She and her juvenile passenger drove out of the area to safety."
Police said they were dispatched to the area around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
"Her vehicle was struck by bullets several times, but neither she nor her passenger were injured," police said.
Staff from the department's investigative division and county drug task force reportedly worked throughout the night collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
"The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet," police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood, 219-874-3221, ext. 1074; or
lhood@emichigancity.com.
The department can also be reached through Facebook Messenger; the crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488; or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-274-6347).
