NEW CHICAGO — Police here are thanking outside law enforcement agencies for their help investigating a double homicide last spring and the capture of the suspected shooter last week.
Capt. Jordan Billups said the Lake County Sheriff's Department, FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and police officers in Hammond, Gary, Griffith and Indianapolis all assisted in identifying and arresting 25-year-old Teal Laquon "Toby" Cross 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Wallace Road near Hammond's Memorial Park.
He said officers found marijuana and crack cocaine in Cross' possession. Police incarcerated him in the Lake County Jail where he is being held without bond on two murder charges. He could face additional charges of possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
The Lake County prosecutor's office alleges Cross fatally shot 52-year-old Manuel F. Alfaro and 39-year-old Heather Rayner last spring in the their home in the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue of New Chicago.
Police allege in Lake Criminal Court papers that evidence from text communications indicate Cross was dealing drugs to Alfaro and upset over Alfaro's refusal to repay his debt.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots the afternoon of March 31 at the victims' home shortly after a man drove up and went inside. A neighbor found the victims' bodies inside their home three days later.
The case marked the first homicide in New Chicago in more than eight years.
Cross appeared Friday before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota who has scheduled a number of pre-trial hearings in the case. No trial date has yet been scheduled.