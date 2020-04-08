Double murder charges filed after witness imprisoned in separate case comes forward, records show

Pelissier told police Collins had been talking to Galloway about trading guns in the days leading up to the double homicide, records allege.

Witnesses told police Collins and Ramos might have been involved in several robberies, and Pelissier said he told Galloway he suspected Collins might attempt to rob Galloway during the gun deal, according to documents.

Pelissier told police he didn't know Galloway planned to meet up with Collins the day of the double homicides. Galloway gave him money for food, and he walked to the convenience store, which was known in the neighborhood as the "red store."

He was surprised to see Galloway, who told Pelissier to walk across the street because he had something to do, records state.

Pelissier said he stood by a gas station in the 4900 block of Georgia Street and watched as Collins pulled up in a silver car and Galloway leaned in the passenger side to talk. Pelissier alleged he was walking across the street when Galloway began shooting into the car, paused to wipe his face and fired off more shots.

Pelissier said he and Galloway walked down an alley, and Galloway got rid of an extended magazine in a garage, records state.