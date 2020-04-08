Double murder charges filed after witness imprisoned in separate case comes forward, records show

CROWN POINT — A man already being held on allegations he killed a person and wounded two others in two separate shootings was charged Tuesday in a third case with murdering a couple in Gary's Glen Park section.
William Galloway Jr., 27, is accused of gunning down Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a silver car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas to two counts of murder on Galloway's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday.
Galloway was already being held without bail on allegations he and Nicholas Pelissier, 21, killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in a shooting Nov. 12, 2016, near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary.
Galloway also is accused of cutting off an ankle bracelet while out on bond and shooting a woman Sept. 18 during an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of Bigger Street in Gary.
Pelissier, who was convicted of murder and attempted murder after a trial in 2018, told police in an interview March 31 that he saw Galloway kill Collins and Ramos.
Pelissier was sentenced in 2018 to 85 years in prison and wanted to speak with detectives to "help his situation," court records state.
Pelissier told police Collins had been talking to Galloway about trading guns in the days leading up to the double homicide, records allege.
Witnesses told police Collins and Ramos might have been involved in several robberies, and Pelissier said he told Galloway he suspected Collins might attempt to rob Galloway during the gun deal, according to documents.
Pelissier told police he didn't know Galloway planned to meet up with Collins the day of the double homicides. Galloway gave him money for food, and he walked to the convenience store, which was known in the neighborhood as the "red store."
He was surprised to see Galloway, who told Pelissier to walk across the street because he had something to do, records state.
Pelissier said he stood by a gas station in the 4900 block of Georgia Street and watched as Collins pulled up in a silver car and Galloway leaned in the passenger side to talk. Pelissier alleged he was walking across the street when Galloway began shooting into the car, paused to wipe his face and fired off more shots.
Pelissier said he and Galloway walked down an alley, and Galloway got rid of an extended magazine in a garage, records state.
When Lake County sheriff's Detective Kristopher Adams asked Pelissier why he thought Galloway killed the couple, Pelissier said Galloway claimed Collins "went for a gun." However, Pelissier told police he thought Galloway claimed that to justify killing two people, records state.
By the time Adams interviewed Pelissier, they had already linked Galloway to the double homicide by talking to other witnesses, records show.
It appears Pelissier's statement helped them secure charges in a case that had gone cold by the summer of 2017.
One witness described seeing a man he knew as "Buddha" running away from the couple's car after the shooting, documents state.
Detectives learned Galloway used a Facebook page with the nickname "Budda da badbuy," records state.
Another person told police he heard Galloway and Pelissier talking about the double homicide, and Galloway spoke as if he were responsible, documents allege.
